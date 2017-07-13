13 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: G.G Kariuki Memorial Service Under Way

By Ibrahim Oruko

Laikipia Senator G.G Kariuki had a heart condition and was treated in various hospitals locally and abroad before he passed away.

His eulogy, read during a memorial service for him at St Andrew's PCEA Church in Nairobi, stated that he had a cardiovascular condition, which he discovered 18 months ago.

His condition deteriorated after a hip replacement operation and he was treated in South Africa, the UK and Nairobi Hospital, where he died on June 29.

MR Kariuki will be buried Friday at his Rumuruti farm.

The veteran politician had served under all the four past governments.

