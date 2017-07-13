Kenya: KRA Lawyer Jared Ratemo 'Was Probing Tax Issue'

The Law Society of Kenya has linked the murder of a lawyer attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority to an investigation he was carrying out.

Jared Ratemo was found dead on Mombasa Road on Wednesday morning.

'ABDUCTED'

LSK President Isaac Okero said Mr Ratemo was scheduled to fly to Mombasa at around 9.45am but was moments later unreachable by phone before his body was discovered.

"The circumstances of Ratemo's demise point to a most foul murder at the hands of people he was familiar with," said Mr Okero

The lawyer's brother Harun Mokua told the Nation that Mr Ratemo, a father of three, was abducted on Tuesday, days after he had travelled to Nairobi to solve undisclosed tax issues.

The murder of Mr Ratemo comes barely a month following the brutal murder of another lawyer, Ronald Lubya, and one year after the brutal murder of lawyer Willie Kimani, sparking protests among lawyers.

HIS ID

Mr Ratemo's body was discovered by motorists who alerted the police from Embakasi Station.

His identification documents was found on his body.

Confirming the incident, Embakasi criminal investigations chief Peter Ndubi said investigations into the death had started.

He denied claims that the lawyer had been shot.

"We are still investigating the circumstances under which he died, but we suspect he may have been murdered elsewhere before his body was dumped there," Mr Ndubi said.

2 SHOT

An email notifying staff about Mr Ratemo's death was circulated at KRA, with the HR department saying that the body was taken to the Chiromo Mortuary.

"Until his death, he was serving as a supervisor in customs and Border Control Department Consol base CFS in Mombasa," the email read in part.

Elsewhere, two suspected robbers were shot dead by police in Pangani on Wednesday morning, as they attempted to rob woman of her belongings.

Police say they found a Ceska pistol on them.

According to police the victim alerted police on patrol after they took her belongings. They had also hit and injured a guard in an attempt to break into the premises he was guarding, police said.