Kenya: Nkaissery, GG to Be Eulogised at Memorial Services

Nairobi — A memorial service for the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery will be held on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Saturday burial at his Bissil home in Kajiado.

The memorial will be held at the Nairobi Baptist church a few hours after that of the late Laikipia Senator GG Kariuki's.

Kariuki's memorial will be held at the PCEA St. Andrew's Church ahead of his burial on Friday in Rumuruti.

Nkaissery passed on, on Saturday from a heart attack and was declared dead on arrival at the Karen Hospital.