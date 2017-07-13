Kenya: Resolve Ballot Paper Printing Row, Peter Kenneth Tells IEBC

Nairobi's governorship candidate Peter Kenneth has challenged the electoral commission to ensure that the August 8 elections are free and fair.

Mr Kenneth, who is running as an independent candidate against incumbent Governor Evans Kidero (ODM), Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko (Jubilee) and Miguna Miguna (independent) has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to immediately resolve the ballot paper printing row.

"Kenyans are not ready for sideshows from the body tasked with managing elections. They are also not concerned with who prints the ballot papers but, rather, with a free and fair election come the eighth of August," Kenneth said.

He was addressing residents of the city's Mukuru Kwa Reuben.

HIGH COURT RULING

His sentiments come after the High Court on Friday cancelled the presidential ballot paper printing tender awarded to Dubai-based firm, Al Ghurair, directing the commission to re-advertise the tender and ensure public participation.

According to the IEBC, printing of presidential ballot papers was to start on July 18.

However, the commission has appealed the court ruling, a move that is likely to delay its preparedness given that there are only 26 days are remaining to the elections.

It was reprieve for the commission after the court allowed Al Ghurair to proceed with the printing of the ballot papers for the other five elections.

During the campaign, Mr Kenneth outlined his vision for the city which he said has been run down because of poor leadership.

He later toured the area, reaching out to groups of women and youth.