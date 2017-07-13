South Africa: Bulls Change Two for Stormers Derby

The Bulls have named their team for Saturday's Super Rugby derby against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld.

Coach Nollis Marais has made only two changes to the starting XV which lost 31-30 at home to the Southern Kings last weekend.

Both changes are to the forwards pack, with Shaun Adendorff replacing Ruan Steenkamp in the No 6 jersey, as the latter drops down to the bench.

Pierre Schoeman also starts at loosehead prop ahead of Lizo Gqoboka.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Duncan Mathews, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Nick de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Shaun Adendorff, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conraad van Vuurren, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 John-Roy Jenkinson, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Piet Van Zyl, 22 Tony Jantjies, 23 Burger Odendaal

Stormers

TBA

