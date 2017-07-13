Kenya: Nyeri Businessman 'Hires' Chicken to Flush Out Thieves

A bar owner in Nyeri has caused a stir over claims he engaged services of a witch doctor, who gave him a cock to flush out thieves, who broke into his premises.

His bar in Mathira constituency is said to have been broken into three times. He has since warned the thieves to return his property or face dire consequences.

The cock has been "patrolling" the bar since Saturday and is perched on the roof.

Villagers say the bird has been circling the roof in a clockwise direction and there are claims that the thieves will be identified after seven days.

MURDER

Residents say there has been a rise in cases of robberies and murder in the area.

Mr Stephen Mwangi, a resident claimed they have suffered a lot from a group of armed thugs that has been terrorizing them.

He claimed security agencies have done little to fight crime in the area.

Some of the residents said they do not support witchcraft as it is unbiblical

SURRENDER

"We do not support this ... but he is protecting his property," said Ms Alice Waceke, another resident.

Villagers are eagerly waiting for Sunday to find out if the thieves will have surrendered.

The bar owner declined to comment on the matter when approached by journalists but addressed residents, who had milled outside his premises saying the thieves would surrender.

"Once this cockerel dies, a lot of people will lose their lives. Let them be warned," he said.

On the rear door of the pub, it is boldly written in capital letters "Never joke with my work."