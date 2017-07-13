Kenya: 6 Police Officers Shot Dead By Bandits in Laikipia

Photo: Capital FM

A senior police officer injured in a recent shooting incident in Laikipia.

Nairobi — Kenya July 12 - At least six police officers were killed and four injured in Laikipia on Wednesday.

Police said the officers were killed during a shootout with bandits who ambushed them at a ranch in Kamwenje area.

"Six police officers have been killed, while four have been injured," a senior police officer told Capital FM News, "those injured have been airlifted to Nairobi."

Trouble started when herdsmen repairing an electric fence at Laikipia Nature Conservancy were attacked by armed Pokot raiders at about 2pm.

A convoy of Anti Stock Theft Unit vehicles carrying police officers was then shot at by the bandits a few meters away, leaving the six dead.

Among the dead were two senior police officers and their four juniors who all lost five G3 rifles, 1 AK47 and a pistol.

The killings occurred on the day Baringo Senator Gideon Moi raised alarm over the resurgence of insecurity cases in the region and urged the government to intervene.

This comes after four people were on Wednesday killed by suspected Pokot bandits at Lomaiywe village in Mochongoi division.

An unknown number of livestock were also stolen during the incident with one of the bandits being shot by police reservists in the area.

"The government must take this matter serious and intervene, insecurity in this region is becoming worse by the day," Moi said.