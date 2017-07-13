Kenya: Plane Carrying Journalists Crashes Near Wilson

A light aircraft with three journalists on board on Wednesday afternoon crashed shortly after takeoff from Wilson Airport.

The Cesna plane was ferrying three Citizen journalists, two reporters and a cameraman, to a National Super Alliance (Nasa) Rally in Baringo.

The journalists and crew were taken to Nairobi West Hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Police Airwing Commandant Rodgers Mbithi confirmed that the plane crashed close to the Southern Bypass near Kibera.

It was heading from Wilson to Kabarak.

Nasa is scheduled to hold rallies in Tiaty, Kabarnet and Eldama Ravine in Baringo County.