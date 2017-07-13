12 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Six Police Officers Killed in Bandit Attack in Laikipia West

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
A senior police officer injured in a recent shooting incident in Laikipia.
By Steve Njuguna

Six police officers were on Wednesday evening shot dead by bandits at Kamwenje area in Laikipia West.

Four others, who sustained serious injuries during the ambush, were airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

According to a police vehicle driver, the officers were ambushed by over 100 bandits at 6.30 pm along the Baringo -Laikipia border.

SECURITY PATROL

"They (police) were conducting a security patrol along the Baringo-Laikipia boarder when they were ambushed by over 100 bandits," said the officer who sought anonymity.

He added that the bandits emerged from a Bush in Laikipia Nature conservancy.

Among those killed is an Anti-Stock Theft Training Unit (ASTTU) Gilgil Deputy County Commander and a Staffing Officer in charge of operations.

SHOOT-OUT

"Both of them reported to work today (Wednesday) from Gilgil where they are based," added another police officer.

Nyahururu Officer Commanding Police Division, Mr Ezekiel Chepkwony confirmed that there was a shootout between officers and bandits.

"There was a shootout this (Wednesday) evening between police officers and bandits and some of the officers were injured," the police boss told the Nation on phone.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.