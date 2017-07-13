Kenya: Six Police Officers Killed in Bandit Attack in Laikipia West

Photo: Capital FM

A senior police officer injured in a recent shooting incident in Laikipia.

Six police officers were on Wednesday evening shot dead by bandits at Kamwenje area in Laikipia West.

Four others, who sustained serious injuries during the ambush, were airlifted to Nairobi for treatment.

According to a police vehicle driver, the officers were ambushed by over 100 bandits at 6.30 pm along the Baringo -Laikipia border.

SECURITY PATROL

"They (police) were conducting a security patrol along the Baringo-Laikipia boarder when they were ambushed by over 100 bandits," said the officer who sought anonymity.

He added that the bandits emerged from a Bush in Laikipia Nature conservancy.

Among those killed is an Anti-Stock Theft Training Unit (ASTTU) Gilgil Deputy County Commander and a Staffing Officer in charge of operations.

SHOOT-OUT

"Both of them reported to work today (Wednesday) from Gilgil where they are based," added another police officer.

Nyahururu Officer Commanding Police Division, Mr Ezekiel Chepkwony confirmed that there was a shootout between officers and bandits.

"There was a shootout this (Wednesday) evening between police officers and bandits and some of the officers were injured," the police boss told the Nation on phone.