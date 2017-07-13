13 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari 'Sends Condolences' to Bisi Akande Over Wife's Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed "heart-felt" sadness over the death of Omowunmi Akande, wife of the founding chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a letter to the bereaved party chieftain on Wednesday, President Buhari described as "irreparable" the loss by Chief Akande of his wife of 50 years, the presidency said.

The president's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Mr. Buhari had earlier phoned the family to condole with them.

The President's message reads as follow: "I received the very sad news of the death of your dearly beloved wife, Madam Omowunmi Akande this morning.

I am following our phone call with this letter of condolence, which comes from my heart.

"To lose a wife, a dear wife after 50 years, a constant and loving companion through good and bad times, is a blow only a man of unshakeable faith can withstand.

Please extend my personal condolences to the immediate and wider Akande family and to friends of the family for this irreparable loss.

"May Allah give you the strength and Iman to endure her passing away."

