13 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Usher Raymond Tours Serengeti

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Usher/Twitter
Usher and his family.
By John Namkwahe

America singer Usher Raymond is in the country visiting the Serengeti National Park.

Mr Raymond posted some pictures with his family on his Twitter handle.

He described the moment as 'amazing, so happy to experience this beauty with my family," he wrote.

Following the reports of Usher Raymond's visit in Tanzania went viral on social networks, other world celebrities like, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, David Beckham, a former Liverpool player Mamadou Sakho, Everton player Morgan Schneiderlin, to mention few, touring the country's tourist's sites this year.

Tanzanian tourist sites like Serengeti national park and Mount Kilimanjaro are the leading most eye-catching tourist sites where majority of the world celebrities have recently toured.

Tanzania

Fury As British Paper Calls Dar es Salaam a 'Fishing Village'

Social media users have reacted angrily to a UK-based Daily Mail online for referring to Tanzania's commercial city as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.