12 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chiwundura - Mnangagwa Dismisses Opposition Candidates As 'Little Animals'

Photo: New Zimbabwe
First Lady Grace Mugabe and Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed three opposition candidates vying for the Chiwundura constituency parliamentary seat in a by election scheduled for this Saturday as "little animals".

Mnangagwa said Takudzwa Guzete (National Constitutional Assembly), Brighton Mudzwiti (Freezim Congress) and Webster Zulu ( Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe) had no traceable history.

Mnangagwa chanted slogans dismissing the three candidates describing them as "little animal Tura" whose footprints cannot be traced.

"Have you ever heard the history of these people (Guzete, Mudzwiti and Zulu)?" said Mnangagwa at a rally held on Wednesday in Chiwundura to garner support for the ruling party's candidate, Brown Ndlovu.

"These people are like the little animal 'Tura' which jumps from one point to another such that you cannot trace its footprints.

He added, "Zanu PF is like a tortoise which leaves huge foot marks and the party has a history that can be traced from long back. Just as you can trace the foot prints of a tortoise the same you can do for Zanu PF since 1980."

Turning to disrespectful ruling party members, Mnangagwa said such elements were possessed by demons and should leave the party.

He warned against 'Bhora Musango' people whom he said were bent on making sure the party did not win next year's elections.

"Those who do not respect the people and leaders are possessed by the demon of legion and should leave the party," he said.

Mnangagwa said not all those who claimed to be Zanu PF belonged to the ruling party.

"Don't be fooled by those who come to you and say 'Bhora Musango' for they would be possessed by the demon of legion," he said.

