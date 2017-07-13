13 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Painful Exit for Kenya's 400m Hurdlers at Kasarani

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation
Kenya's Stanley Waithaka (left) battles Ethiopia's Barega Selemon in 3000m Heat One during the IAAF World Under-18 Athletics Championship.
By Brian Yonga and Bernard Rotich

Kenya's Leah Jeruto might have ran a personal best of 1:01.11 in the girls' 400m hurdles in the IAAF World Under-18 Championship at the Moi International Sports Centre Stadium, Kasarani on Thursday, but it was not enough to get her into the semi-finals.

Jeruto finished third in heat two to exit the competition in round one. It was also despair for Kenya's other athlete in the event, Irene Akinyi as she finished last in the third and final heat ending the country's participation in the competition.

Jeruto, a form two student at Kapsait Secondary School, was unlucky to miss out on the semis as one of the fastest qualifiers. She vowed to continue training hard and promised to return back stronger next time.

"It was a nice experience competing at this stage and I gave my all despite failing to reach the next stage. I know what I have to do to make it to the top and I will keep training hard," Jeruto, who now wants to scale up to 800m, said.

Akinyi on the other hand blamed her dismal display on stage fright.

"I had a lot of tension when I started and that affected my whole plan. It is sad to go out this way but I have learnt a lot," she said. Akinyi timed 1:04.31.

More on This

World Under-18 - Zakayo 'Eager to Climb' Top Podium Place

Edward Zakayo, Stanley Mburu and Jackline Wambui hail from areas not well known for athletics but the budding athletes… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.