13 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Family in Pain As April Crash Victims Still Unidentified

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Selma Ikela

Windhoek — The family of the driver and three other relatives who burnt beyond recognition following a tragic accident in April have not yet found closure, as they are still awaiting the results of DNA tests performed on the remains of the victims.

Iileka Amukwa, 28, the son of the driver Onesmus Matti, who perished in the accident that claimed 10 lives, said his mother is distressed and finding it hard to accept that her family members are yet to be laid to rest so that they find closure.

The accident happened on April 30 between Okahandja and Otjiwarongo when an Iveco minibus, travelling from the north and carrying 24 occupants, collided with a Nissan NP 200 bakkie travelling in the opposite direction.

Those who perished in the accident were Matti, a father of 27 children, and his three grandchildren, who were travelling from Elondo village in Uukwaluudhi to Okahandja for the school holidays.

Matti's son, Amukwa, said they have grown weary over the past two months from going to the mortuary and being told to wait.

"We were there last month. They gave us 90 days to wait for DNA results as they were yet not done," said Amukwa.

Amukwa said his mother is not well and is in grief. "You will just hear that she was taken to the hospital in the evening because she had difficulties breathing," stated Amukwa, who lives in Windhoek.

Amukwa said relatives and neighbours had gathered at his homestead at Uukwaluudhi upon hearing about the passing of his father and three grandchildren, but later dispersed when the bodies were not released for burial.

"Mourners have gone back to their houses. If the remains come we will just bury as we have already bought the four coffins."

Nampol spokesperson Pendukeni Haikali told New Era they are not yet done with DNA testing. She said the waiting period for a DNA test is 120 days for the whole process to be completed.

Haikali said they started counting from April 30 for the DNA tests to be done but of course depending on whether the police received all the necessary exhibits they requested.

Namibia

Mushrooming of Unregistered Schools a Concern

The director of education in Erongo Region, John Awaseb, has raised concern over the mushrooming of unregistered and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.