Uganda: Police Shoot At Massa's Car, Injure Female Occupant

Kampala — Police have shot at a car being driven by former Uganda Cranes captain Geoffrey Massa, injuring a female occupant.

The incident happened on the night of Wednesday, July 12, 2017, near Mandela National Stadium Namboole, east of Kampala.

In a statement issued on Thursday, police said their officers on night patrol found a car suspiciously parked on the Northern Bypass section near the stadium and when they approached to speak to the occupant(s), the driver whom they later learned was Massa sped away.

Police chased and opened fire with the intent of deflating the tyres, said Emilian Kayima, the Force's spokesman for Kampala Metropolitan. Instead, a bullet ripped through the body of the vehicle and injured 25-year-old Josephine Maliza, the female occupant in the car.

"Geoffrey Massa suddenly stopped, almost hit another motorist and allegedly hit his forehead on the windscreen, injuring himself. He rushed to a nearby clinic called Gwatiro [in the city suburb of Bweyogerere]," the police statement reads in part.

We are yet to establish the condition of the two, although police say their injuries were not life threatening.

Detectives have opened a general enquiry file to gather information from the public and help piece the facts on the shooting incident.

The ex-Uganda Cranes captain retired from international football in March, this year.

POLICE STATEMENT ON MASSA SHOOTING INCIDENT

On the night of July 13, 2017, there was an incident in which police on patrol suspecting a parked vehicle along the high way on the Namboole Fly Over, stopped and wanted to talk to the occupants. It's reported that the driver, Geofrey Massa sped off in a rush, sending more suspicion. In an attempt to stop them, officers attempted to shoot the tyres of the vehicle and subsequently injured the lady in the vehicle.

He, Geoffrey Massa, suddenly stopped, almost hit another motorist and allegedly hit his forehead on the windscreen, injuring himself. He rushed to a nearby clinic called Gwatiro and he has received medical attention.

The woman friend, one Josephine Maliza, [approximately] 25-years-old, got a bullet wound and is equally getting treatment at the same facility. She is not dead, not even in critical condition, according to reports got from the medical teams handling them. The police have opened a General Enquiry File (GEF) to establish the truth behind the incident. We shall keep all informed accordingly.

EMILIAN KAYIMA, KAMPALA METROPOLITAN POLICE SPOKESMAN