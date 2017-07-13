A senior officer at Marlborough Police Station fingered as the brains behind the processing of counterfeit admission of guilt deposit fine books (ZJ69) that were being used by some cops, has denied the allegations.

Inspector Victor Jaja (42) said he was instead a witness. Reports say police have set up a board to investigate the matter.

According to a subpoena from the Harare Magistrates' Court, Inspector Victor Jaja is cited as a State witness with three other officers who are set to testify against the two constables who were caught with the counterfeit books.

The other three witnesses from Marlborough Police are Robert Matsilele, Farai Chipangara and Silas Charapadza. In an interview, Insp Jaja - who is responsible for administration at the police station - said: "I am actually a witness in this matter. The accused are Constables (Elton) Tsuro and (Oswell) Mauru who said they were given the book by the Officer-in-Charge (Chief Inspector) Robert Matsilele.

"They have all been tried under the Police Act and their judgment is yet to be passed." Insp Jaja professed ignorance over the setting up of a board to look into the matter.

"To my knowledge, I am not aware of such developments and this has also not been brought to my attention. I am also not aware of any other allegations that I am being accused of," Insp Jaja said.

In March, Cst Tsuro and Cst Mauru were arrested at a roadblock in Marlborough with a fake ZJ69 book and reportedly implicated Insp Jaja. It is reported that the two constables, whose case is still pending before the courts, later changed their statements and alleged that they were given the receipt book by the officer-in-charge.

The two constables were arrested by two senior police officers based at Marlborough Police Station following a tip-off.