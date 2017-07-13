13 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: 'Need for a Trade Fair Board'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek — There is a need to establish a board that will coordinate the activities of the various expos and trade fairs in the country, an events management consultant opined.

Speaking to New Era, Caleb Majooka said most trade fair exhibitors lack authenticity in the sense that they showcase the same products at the various expos and trade fairs countrywide.

"We need to form a board for trade fairs to come together for the purpose of coordination and comparative analysis in terms of what they can provide which is different from region to region," said Majooka.

He added: "The trend right now is that people exhibit the same products."

Majooka said that having a trade fair board would allow for funding that is proportionally allocated towards the various expos and trade fairs. He feels the money allocated for trade fairs and expos is not always enough.

"It would be great if small trade fairs and expos also benefit from available funds and not just the big ones."

Namibia

Mushrooming of Unregistered Schools a Concern

The director of education in Erongo Region, John Awaseb, has raised concern over the mushrooming of unregistered and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.