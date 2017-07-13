12 July 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Central Region Holds Special Olympics

By Tshepo Mongwa

Selebi Phikwe — The annual Central Region Special Olympics competition kicked started at Mmadinare grounds on Monday where children and people living with physical and intellectual disabilities are taking part in the event, scheduled to end today.

The athletes taking part in the four day competition held under the theme Disability is not Inability are from 11 government and private schools in the region that have special education units.

The primary schools include St. Peters in Mmadinare, Bobonong Primary Mahalapye Primary, Mabeleapodi and Chadibe Primary Schools as well as Ratsie Setlhako Primary in Palapye, Masupe Primary in Maunatlala, Motetshwane Primary in Serowe, Joseph Anderson Primary in Selebi Phikwe including Sefhare Primary School and Oset Stimulation Association School also in Sefhare.

The athletes will be competing in the 50,100, 200 meter sprint races, assisted walk race and ball games such as football and volleyball.

Addressing attendants at the official opening of the event on Monday, BOPRITA president, Sam Malete acknowledged teachers and coaches of pupils living with disabilities for organising the competition.

He said government introduced such competitions in schools to motivate people living with disabilities to take part in sporting activities. He said the idea was also to encourage them and the public in general to know that people living with disabilities had ability and could play a role in society and the economy.

He acknowledged the business community for contributing towards the event in kind. Selebatso Thebele from the Bobirwa Sub-district Regional Education unit said the ministry engaged children in education and sport so that they were well rounded.

He said engaging children sport also kept them healthy and fit.

Also, through such sporting events talent is unearthed and natured to its highest potential so that athletes could represent the country in international events such as the Olympics and Special Olympics, Thebele stated.

Meanwhile principal education officer from Serowe Regional Education Office, Ookeditse Johannes acknowledged stakeholder involvement in the organisation of the 2017 Central Region Special Olympics.

He commended teachers for organising the event noting that their efforts demonstrated that they were committed to educating and training the nation and more importantly, people living disabilities which he said was a challenging task.

Vice chairperson of the Central Region Special Olympics Organising committee, Babilimi Letebele said the event was held annually to select a team that would represent the region at the nationals and there after a team that would represent the country at the international arena and Special Olympics was selected.

 BOPA

