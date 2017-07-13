13 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Oranjemund to Introduce Municipal Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek — Residents of Oranjemund will soon have to start paying for municipal services, as do all residents in other towns across the country.

The newly proclaimed Oranjemund Town Council was until 2011 a private residential area owned by Namdeb - the country's diamond mining corporation - and residents who were employees of Namdeb had their needs met by the mine. Namdeb continued to pay for water and electricity consumption in the town, even after the proclamation of the area as a town council.

"Oranjemund Town Council has not yet commenced with charging of water and electricity bills, but has plans underway to start charging the residents of the town for utilities by latest end of August this year," public relations and community development officer Glenadette Scholtz told New Era yesterday.

A community meeting was held on July 6 to update the residents on the latest developments at the town and how it will affect them, where the council further urged the residents to visit the municipal offices to apply for water connection accounts.

"In terms of electricity, the electricity component is still being reviewed and as soon as all plans are finalised it will be communicated to all residents", Scholtz said.

The community meeting further discussed various changes to be expected in the town, such as healthcare services which is expected to provide greater access to all patients over time. Education will be redesigned to meet the needs of a public town, while social services will become more prominent and the town entrance permit removed.

The southern mining town was initially established as a diamond-mining town by mining giant De Beers and was subsequently taken over by Namdeb, a joint venture between De Beers and the Namibian government. It was eventually declared a town in 2011 and established local authority in 2012.

Namibia

Mushrooming of Unregistered Schools a Concern

The director of education in Erongo Region, John Awaseb, has raised concern over the mushrooming of unregistered and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.