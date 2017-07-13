Namibia: Kunene Delivers On Capital Projects

Ongwediva — The Kunene Regional Council has witnessed a robust implementation of capital projects during the previous financial year, which saw the construction of 138 rural toilets and 15 houses under the mass housing programme.

According to the governor of Kunene Region, Angelika Muharukua, the region also witnessed the construction of several government offices and health facilities and the renovation and construction of classrooms and houses for teachers.

Muharukua gave her state of the region address yesterday.

Four boreholes were drilled for drought stricken-communities. The region also established a micro green scheme project at Otuzemba, financed by Namsov, while land has been availed by Otjitenderese and Okatapati traditional authorities for the setting up of two more green schemes.

Apart from the tangible development projects in the region, Muharukua said her office has prioritized the advancement of youth groups in order to create project opportunities that will make a meaningful change in their lives.

She said the youth need to maximise their potential in order to realize their vision and aspirations.

"Don't ask what the government must do for you, but what you can do for the government, because this is the government of the people, by the people and for the people," said Muharukua.

In the same vein, the governor encouraged learners to take their education seriously so that they can produce good results and improve the region's ranking.

While the region is still said to be lagging behind in infrastructural development, the region has identified key strategic short and long-term developments.

"It is imperative that now is the time to tighten our belts to strategically lure investors in key strategic sectors that will lead to the achievement of our regional vision and objectives," said Muharukua.

Muharukua further called on leadership in Kunene to efficiently and effectively execute their mandates collectively in order to realize regional developmental aspirations and objectives.