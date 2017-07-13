Some Zanu-PF Harare provincial members led by political commissar Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe stand accused of unprocedurally disbanding party districts in Harare East constituency to impose their preferred candidate in council by-elections slated for September. The move has riled residents of Ward 46 who on Tuesday staged a demonstration against Cde Mashayamombe and his cartel at the party's provincial head office.

Harare East National Assembly Member Cde Terrence Mukupe has also taken up the matter with the party leadership.

He has written to Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo over the issue.

Ward 46 council seat fell vacant following the death of Cde Luckmore Mangava last month.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has fixed September 16 as the date for the polls, while the Nomination Court sits next Wednesday.

Zanu-PF is headed for primary elections to choose a representative and provincial members are said to be interfering in the process.

The ward has a voter base of about 8 000 people, the largest in the party districts found in the constituency.

In his letter to Cde Chombo, Cde Mukupe said Ward 46 had three properly constituted districts, namely Tafara 1 North, Chazezesa and Kuzvi- tonga.

He said the districts had been sending delegates to party conferences and benefiting from projects, the latest being a chicken project initiated by First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe.

Cde Mukupe said it was surprising that ahead of the council polls, Cde Mashayamombe had told them that Chazezesa and Kuzvitonga districts no longer existed.

"As the Member of Parliament of Zanu-PF in Ward 46, I would like to register utmost disgust and contempt to the manner in which the chairman, political commissar and deputy secretary of security of Harare province are treating this ward," Cde Mukupe wrote.

"We potentially have another Norton scenario brewing in our hands and we are left with no choice but to approach your esteemed office. The leadership in their wisdom have suddenly decided that Chazezesa and Kuzvitonga districts do not exist.

"The leadership also proceeded to dissolve Tafara 1 North district, which was chaired by the late councillor and forced district elections on Saturday July 8, 2017 for a new chairman, totally disregarding the co-option of a new chairman by the remaining district executive council. The new chairman has been instructed to co-opt a new district main board singularly."

Cde Mukupe went on: "The leadership has gone on to announce that only Tafara 1 North will be allowed to vote and they will use ZEC voters roll to conduct the elections in total violation of the party constitution.

"The leadership is clearly biased towards a particular candidate, Cde Shupikai Nyakabawu, whose father is part of the leadership and disgustingly calling all the administrative shots regarding this election despite the fact that he is an interested party."

Cde Mukupe said party members in Ward 46 wanted immediate restoration of Zanu-PF party rules and regulations governing the conduct of party primary elections which dictate that verified cells of the entire ward be allowed to vote.

"They also want the establishment of three voting centres for the primaries with a single voting centre per district."

Chairperson of Kuzvitonga district Cde Ephraim Musekiwa has also written to Harare acting provincial chairperson Cde Charles Tavengwa raising the same concerns.

Cde Mashayamombe said Kuzvitonga and Chazezesa districts were also being claimed by Mashonaland East province.

As such, he said, Harare province would be guided by the decision to be made by the party leadership.

"It is an internal issue which has got nothing to do with imposition," he said. "It is an issue about boundaries which we hope will be resolved by the senior members. Mashonaland East is also saying it is their area and ZEC boundaries show the same."

Cde Mashayamombe was part of national commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere's team that imposed Cde Ronald Chindedza in Norton.

The imposition resulted in Zanu-PF losing the seat to independent candidate Mr Temba Mliswa.