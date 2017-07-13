13 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Declares Special Provincial Official Funeral for Late Ms Emma Mashinini

President Jacob Zuma has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for respected trade unionist and human rights activist, Ms Emma Mashinini, who passed on 10 July 2017, at the age of 87.

Ms Mashinini, a recipient of the Order of the Baobab and the Order of Luthuli, would be remembered for her fearless leadership in advancing the struggle of the working class during the era of the apartheid regime. Ms Mashinini served in various leadership roles in the National Union of Clothing Workers (NUCW) and in 1975 founded the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU).

President Zuma has, on behalf of government and all South Africans, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Mashinini family and relatives.

The President has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in Gauteng province on Saturday, 15 July 2017, the day of the funeral.

The Gauteng Provincial Government will provide details on the funeral service.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

