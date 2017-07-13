Kenya: Newly Appointed Ndasaba Eager to Give Back to Volleyball

New Kenya women's volleyball team assistant coach Dorcas Ndasaba hopes her experience and exposure will be of value to the squad.

Now 46, Ndasaba - who starred for Kenya at the 1998 World Championship and 2000 Sydney Olympic Games - was appointed assistant coach by the Kenya Volleyball Federation on Monday in a raft of changes.

Now head coach at top tier league side Western Bombers, Ndasaba will deputise veteran coach Japheth Munala.

Their first major task will be the FIVB Women's World Cup qualifiers.

The African qualifiers will be staged at Moi International Sports Centre gymnasium from July 28 to 30 and involve hosts Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi.

"I always wanted to make a come back and share my experience with the girls, infuse in them the mentality of working hard, and improving some aspects of their overall play especially blocking and service," said Ndasaba, who also enjoyed a successful professional playing career in Japan, Turkey and Rwanda.

Meanwhile, KVF has also reshuffled the national men team's technical bench, bringing in former General Service Unit coach Moses Epoloto to replace Paul Gitau who's stepped down to pursue a political career.

Epoloto will be assisted by Kenya Prisons deputy coach Paul Muthinja with Ishmail Chege named team manager.

The men's team is eyeing a first ever qualification to the World Cup, and will commence its qualifiers in Rwanda from the 22-26th of this month.

Women's team:

Head coach - Japheth Munala

Deputy coach - Dorcas Ndasaba

Team manager - Aisha Otieno

Men's team

Head coach - Moses Epoloto

Assistant coach - Paul Muthinja

Team manager - Ismail Chege

Technical director - David Lung'aho.

Squads:

Women:

Noel Murambi, Edith Wisa, Leondia Kasaya, Triza Atuka, Violet Makuto, Janey Wanja, Agripina Kundu, Sinaida Yvonne, Beldine Akinyi, Celestine Nyongesa, Veronica Kilabat, Mercy Moim, Everlyne Makuto, Anne Lowem, Immaculate Chemtai, Jane Wacu, Edith Wisa, Yvonne Wavinya, Brackides Agala, Joy Luseneka, Shyrine Jepkemboi, Doreen Marani, Praxydes Simiyu, Nancy Mulonza.

Men:

Elisha Aliwa, Bryan Melly, Kelvin Kipkosgei, Bonfentry Wekesa, Jairus Kipkosgei, Matuu Kipchirchir, Cornelius Kirwa, Cleophas Kirwa, Meshack Wambua, Rodgers Kipkirui, Cornelius Rotich, Linus Sang, Hudson Wanyama, Cornelius Lagat, Michael Chemos, Sila Kipruto, Martin Kiptoo.