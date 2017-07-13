Sudan: NCP Regrets U.S. Administration's Nonfulfillment of Commitment Towards Total Lifting of Sanctions Imposed On the Country

Khartoum — The National Congress 's Leadership Office, in a meeting chaired by the President of the Republic and Chairman of the Party, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, expressed regret US administration not honoring pledge to issue a decision permanently revoking sanctions, which have been imposed on the country for twenty years.

The NCP Deputy Chairman, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud said the Leadership Office held the US administration responsible for repercussions and sufferings the Sudanese people have been experienced due to this unjust blockade.

He said the move would encourage arms holders to become more obstinate and impede efforts to achieve peace, security and stability in the Country.

Mahmoud unveiled that Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour would hold a press conference, today (Thursday) to explain stance and measures the government would take towards the decision.