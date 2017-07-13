Kenya/Tanzania: Gor Plot for Rooney Shut Out in Dar

New Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has instructed Musa Mohammed to man-mark Wayne Rooney in Thursday evening's international friendly against Everton.

This historic fixture has been arranged by giant gaming firm SportPesa that sponsors both teams.

The match kicks off at 5pm at the refurbished 60,000 seater National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Rooney only re-joined boyhood club Everton last weekend after 13 successful years at Manchester United. The legendary England captain is expected to feature in attack for the Toffees for at least 45 minutes against the 15-time Kenyan champions defence featuring Mohammed, Harun Shakava and Rwandan import Karim Nizigiyimana.

Said Kerr: "He (Rooney) has had a massive career as captain of Manchester United and captain of England and for my players it is a fantastic honour to play against him. They should show him respect but not too much respect. I have asked my captain (Musa Mohammed) to man-mark him and if he causes him problems I will ask Musa to kick him."

K'Ogalo earned the right to play the English Premier League outfit after winning a weeklong eight team SportPesa Super Cup regional tournament involving Kenyan and Tanzania teams in Dar last month.

Everton's star studded squad featuring Rooney, Dutch keeper Maarten Stekelenburg, defenders Ashley Williams and Leighton Baines, French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and renowned manager Ronald Koeman - a former Barcelona player - touched down at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere international Airport in Dar on Wednesday in readiness for this fixture.

Upon arrival, Baines, a marauding left back, pointed out that the English side, sixth placed finishers the EPL last season, will use this match to rake up their fitness having just returned from a five-week break off season break.

"We will train tonight (Wednesday evening) and we are looking forward to the game tomorrow. But it's mostly about fitness at this point as we've only been back just over a week. It will be good exercise for us and hopefully the local fans will turn out and enjoy it," said Baines.

K'Ogalo's contingent which included household stars namely Harambee Stars keeper Boniface Oluoch and fellow internationals Shakava, Mohammed, Francis Kahata and Ernest Wendo arrived in Dar on Tuesday.

This is the first time in three decades a Kenyan club is facing an English equivalent recent times.

One famous tour involving a top English side was in 1968 when then FA Cup champions West Bromwich Albion visited Kenya for a series of matches.