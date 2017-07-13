13 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Western Cape Social Development Reduces Foster Care Backlog By 70%

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has made good progress in reducing the two-year backlog of foster care cases by 70% in the space of 5 months.

As of May this year, the Department only had 247 backlog cases to finalize from a total of 828 cases at the beginning of the year.

This is a tremendous achievement by our social worker teams within the Children & Families Programme. Our efforts to prioritize services to children and families by allocating the largest portion of our budget (R651-million) are yielding good results.

The Western Cape is fairing very well, considering the national backlog of foster care cases stands at 145 742.

However our work does not stop here, neither will we be complacent. DSD will continuously improve our systems and better coordinate with stakeholders, in order to eradicate all remaining foster care case backlogs.

Our efforts will include improving coordination between our social workers, the Children's Courts and the South African Social Security Agency.

We'll continue building capacity and specialization in the Children's Act amongst our 1510 social work professionals across Departments network of 40 local offices across the province.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development

South Africa

City to Provide Accomodation Report for Woodstock Families

The Cape Town Magistrates' Court has instructed the City of Cape Town to submit a report for alternative accommodation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.