13 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Lowassa Reports to Police Headquarters

Mr Lowassa arrived at the police headquarters at around 9 am accompanied by his lawyer Mr Peter Kibatala and some other Chadema members and supporters including Mr Khamis Mngeja.

This is the third time the former Prime Minister, who defected to the opposition shortly before the 2015 general election, is reporting to the police headquarters.

Mr Lowassa, who was the opposition coalition (Ukawa) flag bearer in the 2015 presidential election, was grilled for over four hours on June 27.

He was grilled for allegedly making seditious remarks. He was then released on police bond and was directed to report again on June 29.

However, upon reporting to the police he was ordered to report back today as the police were still collecting information.

Mr Lowassa is accused of making seditious remarks during an iftar hosted by Ukonga Member of Parliament Mr Mwita Waitara.

