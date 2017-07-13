Liberia: Code of Conduct Was Meant to Marginalize Competitors

Former Montserrado County Senatorial candidate Miatta Fahnbullah says the Code of Conduct was meant to marginalize competitors or people that [politicians] felt were their competitors or would enter the race to contest for elected offices.

Speaking with the NewDawn at her residence on Ashmum Street in Monrovia on Wednesday, 12 July, the Liberian musical star turned - politician Madam Fahnbulleh said everyone is concerned about specific provisions in the Code of Conduct, citing Sections 5.1 and 5.2 which she says relate to individuals as "we are now seeing".

"I always felt that particular article was selfishly put in and was not in the best interest [of] democracy we are practicing in Liberia", she claims. Fahnbullah argues that regardless of the fact that the Supreme Court held the instrument as being constitutional, she always feels that it has no place right now. She also expressed her disappointment in the Liberian Judiciary, and the Supreme Court, accusing it of being the problem in Liberia.

"And this particular Supreme Court is the most inconsistent Supreme Court that I have seen in my lifetime", the musical icon claims.