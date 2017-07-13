13 July 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Chief Imam Clarifies Voting On Religious Line

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ethel A. Tweh

The head of the Muslim Congress in Liberia Imam Ali Krayee has clarified that he has in no way called on Muslims not to vote for Christians that are aspiring for elected offices in the pending October elections.

He told UNMIL Radio on Wednesday, 12 July that Muslims must however prioritize Islam in whatever they do, including the upcoming elections. The Liberian Chief Imam clarifies that he is not telling his people to stay back in the elections process on grounds of having no Muslim candidate in the race. Instead, he says "it would be ridiculous and unpatriotic to make statement of such.

"We are not ignorant to make our people to stay back from the elections, we just want them to prioritize Islam", he says, and notes that Liberia is at the cross road and "we" have reached a point where those who are voting in the various communities should vote wisely.

"I told the people of Grand Cape Mount County at the end of Ramadan that they should vote for someone that they [are] sure will stand by them and also someone that will protect the rights of Muslims against proposition 21 that calls for Liberia to be a Christian Nation", he adds.

Chief Imam Krayee contends that Liberia is for everyone and not for a particular group of people. "In this election, Islam should be their priority, I told the people of Cape Mount to stand up for Islam, Grand Cape Mount is the back bone of Islam in Liberia and whatever they do, even in the elections, they should make Islam their priority", he concludes.

Liberia

Lawmakers to Pass Fy Budget 2017/2018 At U.S.$562 Million

The Legislature is expected to Thursday pass the budget for the fiscal year 2017/2018 with health and security… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.