Liberia: Police Subpoenaed in U.S. Stolen Cars Case

Multiple subpoenas have been ordered by the Criminal Court "C" to be issued against the Liberia National Police, privately - run United Bank for Africa (UBA) and other individuals in the ongoing case surrounding alleged seven stolen U.S. cars at the Temple of Justice.

"...[The] Clerk is ordered to have the subpoena issued for the appearance of the named individuals on Thursday, the same being the 13th day of July 2017 at the hour of 10:00 a.m.," presiding Criminal Court "C" Judge Yussif D. Kaba ordered on Tuesday, 11 July at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

The judge's order came on Tuesday after granting defense counsel's request to subpoena the various institutions. The defense made the request after prosecution succeeded in having the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia submit to the Court six of seven allegedly stolen cars that are said to be owned by individuals in the U.S.

Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman is specifically subpoenaed to produce the original copies of a letter dated October 25, 2016, over the signature of Cllr. Johnny Momoh and the letter dated November 15, 2016 over the signature of Civil Law Court Clerk Ellen Hall.

The defense team on Tuesday requested the Court to deny prosecution's request to have its evidence admitted to form part of the Court's records, on grounds that the "purported police report from the United States of America fall short" of procedural requirement and in substance lacks the chain of custody.

Liberia's prosecutors indicted four persons for theft of property, economic sabotage, smuggling, criminal conspiracy and criminal facilitation over claims of seven vehicles being smuggled here and their values understated at the Freeport of Monrovia.

Two of the indictees including defendants Armstrong Tony Campbell and Sheak K. Brown are standing trial in the case, but government says the other two accused persons including Kandakai Sherman and U.S. - based Sheriff Lasuado both of whom remain at large will face separate trial.

On the Court's order, privately run United Bank for Africa (UBA) is subpoenaed to produce the bank statement of defendant Campbell, while Brokers Association president Avan I.F. Tumbey is subpoenaed to testify to Masu Fahnbulleh's seizure of custom documents of three of the seven vehicles together with the exit note from the two containers imported under the name Sheak K. Brown Building Center.

He will also be required to testify to security apparatus attestation form, Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) container release form, Bureau Veritas Group Company (BIVAC) custom warehouse, Freeport of Monrovia, vehicles particulars and receipts evidencing payments of custom duties and the original copies of defendants' title documents to the vehicles in question.

LRA's Chief Task Collector at the Freeport of Monrovia Cecelia Dixon McGill is being subpoenaed to produce the letter requesting amendment to the import declaration made by the defendants and to testify to it.

Additionally, LRA's Head of Anti - Smuggling Masu Fahnbulleh is being subpoenaed to produce original copies of the import and custom documents of the 2014 Toyota Raffle; 2016 Mercedes Benz GL 450; 2016 Dodge RAM 1500, among others.

The case is expected to be heard today, Thursday, 13 July at 10 a.m.-Edited by Othello B. Garblah