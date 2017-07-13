Liberia: Cabinet Receives Updates On Fy2016/17 Budget Execution Status

Monrovia — Cabinet has received and reviewed status updates on key priority projects along the 'Last Mile' in keeping with its 150-Day target set during the Cabinet retreat in March of this year. Cabinet also received an overview of the status of the execution of Fiscal Year 2016 /17 budget and FY2017/18 draft budget.

According to an Executive Mansion release, Cabinet received and carefully reviewed priority sectors covering agriculture, commerce, education, energy, health, ICT, Ports, public buildings, roads, water, and the Kendeja Cultural Center.

On the scrupulous execution of the 2016/17 fiscal budget, Cabinet was briefed on the successful implementation of the budget in spite of challenges to achieve the critical development triggers.

Cabinet however in keeping with lessons learned from the budget execution process, has mandated strengthening of control mechanisms that will inform checks and balance aimed at transparency in the judicious application of public resources to avoid waste and abuse.

Cabinet directed a Working Group spearheaded by the Ministry Finance and Development Planning, Civil Service Agency and other stakeholders to improve coordination and toughen internal control in government's payroll management.

Cabinet reviewed, analyzed and critiqued an abridged research undertaking implemented by the Center for Liberia's Future led by Dr. Emmanuel Dolo on Ebola Survivors' Care and Support Project with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In the wake of the research findings and recommendations - Cabinet has mandated the Ministry of Health to work along with the Center for Liberia's Future to carefully scrutinize the research findings.

In a related development, Cabinet was brought up to speed on the draft Calendar of Events marking this year's 170thIndependence Celebration of the Republic of Liberia.

Cabinet also mandated that culpable individuals and institutions associated with the Japanese Project Funds to make appropriate restitutions to enable relevant project implementation.

Cabinet then received update on the Transition Plan for UNMIL Star Base and reviewed various options for subsequent consideration.

Meanwhile, in an effort to ensure all Cabinet members adhere to the Code of Conduct, Cabinet has directed with immediate effect, the enforcement of a "Cabinet Etiquette for the Upcoming Electoral Campaign".

The Etiquette mandates that all members of Cabinet remain fully compliant with the Letter and Spirit of the Code of Conduct.