Nigeria: Ogun Embarks On Tree Planting in Urban Areas

The Ogun State government has revealed plans to begin tree planting in the urban areas, apart from its forest reserves, towards mitigating the effects of climate change as well as beautifying the scenery of areas through its Urban Forestry Programme (UFP).

Commissioner for Forestry Kolawole Lawal stated this at the flag off, after the planting exercise at Federal University of Agriculture, International School, Abeokuta.

Lawal said the programme was aimed at transforming the landscape of the state, especially at the urban centres, affirming that the ministry was partnering with Green Mobilization Initiative (GMI), a non-governmental organization, to plant trees in secondary schools across the state while the ministry embarked on tree planting in public places within the urban centres.

"Not only in secondary schools, we want to take tree planting to hospitals, houses and around the towns. We just have to see that people embrace tree planting," he said.

The Coordinator, Green Mobilization Initiative, Mr Gabriel Aborell, said the initiative apart from the aesthetic purpose, would also educate the young ones on the importance of tree planting.