12 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Higher Education Institutions Graduate 30 Thousand Students

Asmara — The Higher Education Institutions since their establishment in 2008 have graduated 29772 in Masters, first degree and diploma including 256 in Medical Doctorate.

According to documents, the Eritrean Institute of Technology graduated 13,571, and Hamelmalo Agricultural College 4,840, College of Business and Economics 4,694, College of Science and Marine Technology 1,420, College of Arts and Social Science 1,476, Asmara College of Science and Health Technology 3515.

The Orotta General Medicine and Dental College since its establishment in 2006 graduated 256 Medical Doctors and is significantly contributing in the effort to ensure the health of citizens.

Currently there are seven colleges providing higher education opportunities in different capacities namely Eritrean Institute of Technology, Hamelmalo College of Agriculture, Asmara College of Science and Health Technology, Asmara Medical School, Massawa Marine College, Halhale College of Business and Economics as well as Adi-Keih College of Arts and Social Science.

The colleges are significantly contributing in producing professionals that are playing due role in the nation building process.

