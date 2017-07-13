Eritrea: President of Nuew Holds Seminar

Asmara — Ms. Tekea Tesfamichael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) has conducted a seminar as regards the efforts the union has been exerting in a bid to improve academic and professional skills as well as socio-economic status of women.

In the seminar conducted in Keren on 10 and 11 July and in which women from the Anseba region took part, Ms. Tekea explained that extensive efforts need to be made so as to totally overcome traditional practices that have been impediment in women's' overall development.

It was also reported that the NUEW has been extending financial and material support as well as playing significant role in the establishment of cooperatives of women farmers.

Ms. Amna Hassen, head of NUEW branch in the Anseba region, said that literacy programs, healthcare related seminars and vocational trainings as well as establishment of training centers in Hagaz and Gheleb sub-zones are among the future plans of the union.

The participants of the seminar on their part explained that the financial and material support that has been extended to women need to be sustained so as to bring a difference in their living standards.