Cameroon: Yaounde II University - Newly Appointed Called to Be Committed

During an installation ceremony, the Rector of the Soa University stressed the need to develop the university as a "Techno-Pole" in social sciences

The Rector of the University of Yaounde II, Soa, Professor Adolphe Minkoa She has presented the vision of the institution to become a "Techno-Polo" or reference centre of social sciences in the CEMAC zone as well as in Africa in general. He was speaking on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, while installing those appointed by the presidential decree No 2017/319 of June 27, 2017. Amongst those installed was the Vice-Rector in charge of Teaching, Professionalism and the Development of Communication and Information Technologies, Professor Côme Ebana Mvogo, Vice-Rector in charge of Internal Control and Evaluation, Associate Professor Jean-Claude Tchouankeu, Technical Adviser to the Rector, Associate Professor Robert Medjo Eko, Director of Student Affairs, Associate Professor Samuel Nten Nlate, Director of Administrative and Financial Department, Professor Chrispin Pettang, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Management, Professor Claude Bekolo and the Director of the International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC), Minister Plenipotentiary, Salomon Eheth. Prof. Minkoa She told the newly appointed that they have been chosen taking into consideration their professional experiences and qualities. Thus, they should show a spirit of collaboration, commitment without reserve, take initiative and pro-active for the development of the institution and welfare of the nation. The Rector particularly enjoined Prof. Côme Ebana Mvogo to improve the quality of academic works in the institution, harmonise education programme and effectively ensure the awards of diplomas amongst others. Jean Claude Tchouankeu is called to ensure the best governance of the university so that the institution remains a pool of excellence and respect of norms. Salomon Eheth, a diplomat and former student of the institution was warmly welcomed back home. With a certain professional qualities, the institution is a window of the university; as Salomon Eheth must properly manage IRIC in a bid to send out the proper image of the institution. To effectively create Yaounde II University as a pole of technological excellence for enterprises and financial institutions, the Rector urged the entire university community to be fully engaged with determination for the development of the university and in the realisation of its projects.