13 July 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: President Biya Promulgates Bills Voted

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

The Head of State, President Paul Biya has promulgated into law all the nine bills voted during the June ordinary session of parliament.

The nine bills voted during the June ordinary session of Parliament for the 2017 legislative year are now law following their promulgation by the Head of State President Paul Biya on July 12, 2017. The bills include one to amend and supplement some provisions of Law N0. 2006/16 of 29 December 2006 to lay down the organization and functioning of the Supreme Court. This bill establishes the Common Law Division in the Supreme Court. There is also the bill to ratify Ordinance N0. 2017/1 of 17 May 2017 to amend and supplement some provisions of Law N0. 2016/18 of 14 December 2016: Finance Law of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2017 financial year. He has also promulgated into law the bill to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the technical cooperation agreement on land matters between the government of the Republic of Cameroon and the government of the Tunisian Republic, signed in Tunis on 24 March 2017. Other important bills that have become law include one to lay down the general rules and regulations governing public establishments and another one to lay down the general rules and regulations governing public corporations. There are also the bills to lay down the Code of Military Justice and that to punish Offences against Civil Aviation Safety. Other bills concern the Economic and Social Council, as well as private investment. The bills that have been promulgated into law will be published progressively in the upcoming issues of Cameroon Tribune.

