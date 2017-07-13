13 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Looming Ban On Plastic Bags Use Challenged in Court

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Importers, wholesalers and retailers of plastic bags have moved to court to quash a directive by the Ministry of Environment banning the use, manufacture and importation of all plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging.

According to businessmen Frederick Guchuhi and Stephen Mwangi, the notice was issued without legal justification.

The petitioners argue that the legal notice of 2017 did not comply with the Statutory Instruments Act of 2013,adding that there was no adequate stakeholder consultation.

They further contend that the six months given in the notice for them to comply is too short as they will require time to clear all stocks and fulfil their contractual obligations.

They say that unless the legal notice is suspended, they stand to suffer great economic loss.

