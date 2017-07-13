Kenya/Tanzania: Gor Mahia Fans Paint Dar Green Ahead of Everton Showdown

Photo: The Nation

Everton's England striker Wayne Rooney, centre, greets officials upon arrival at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam on July 12, 2017.

Hundreds of Gor Mahia fans have stormed Dar es Salaam, Tanzania ahead of the club's hyped up friendly against English Premier League side Everton.

K'Ogalo are set to face the English club in a friendly match at the National Stadium on Thursday evening.

And in readiness, dozens of fans accessed the 60,000-seater facility and took time to "bless" it.

A section of these fanatics have been ferried to the Tanzanian capital courtesy of Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma and Nairobi's Senator's Mike Mbuvi Sonko, who donated buses.

It is the norm for Gor Mahia supporters to follow and cheer on the first team in every assignment.

Meanwhile, excitement in Dar es Salaam has reached fever pitch a few hours to kick-off.

A capacity crowd - a majority comprising of the football mad Tanzanians is expected to grace this match, with most confessing of their desire to have a glimpse at the Everton stars led by all-time England top scorer Wayne Rooney, defender Ashley Williams, French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Belgian winger Kevin Miralas.

Gor Mahia fans however remain confident of posting an impressive result. With an aura of confidence, the K'Ogalo faithful are placing their confidence on the likes of internationals Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge, Musa Mohammed, Francis Kahata and Harun Shakava.

Everton's star studded squad featuring Rooney, Dutch keeper Maarten Stekelenburg, defenders Ashley Williams and Leighton Baines, French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and renowned manager Ronald Koeman - a former Barcelona player - touched down at the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere international Airport in Dar on Wednesday in readiness for this fixture.

Upon arrival, Baines, a marauding left back, pointed out that the English side, sixth placed finishers the EPL last season, will use this match to rake up their fitness having just returned from a five-week break off season break.

Gor earned the right to face Everton after winning the eight-team SportPesa Super Cup football tournament staged in Dar in June.