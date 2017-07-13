Nigeria: PDP Has Lost Its Credibility - APC N/East Vice Chair

The North-east National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mustapha Salihu, says the Supreme Court ruling that put an end to the PDP leadership crisis cannot restore the party's image and credibility.

Salihu said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the APC secretariat while fielding questions from journalists shortly after assuming office.

He said the leading opposition party could not pose any threat to the APC despite the court verdict as he stated that the PDP lost its credibility when it presided over the gradual destruction of the nation.

He said, "Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Ali Modu Sheriff or any other person being the PDP chairman is no threat us, what you look at is this, look at the party as an institution. This is a party that institutionalised corruption in this country. They dilapidated our structure. They caused insecurity. As long as that institution remains, we are not threatened by any person."

Salihu, who said he had the backing of all stakeholders in the North-east zone to represent them in the National Working Committee (NWC), dismissed the petitions against his nomination as the North-east national Vice Chairman.

On the protest that trailed his nomination, Salihu said, "who is complaining? I have here with me, the six state chairmen of the party in the zone. I also have the support of the governors and other stakeholders. So, who is doing the complaining?

"I am overseeing Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Taraba and Gombe states for our great party, the APC.

"When a vacancy existed in the party, the NWC has the right to use either the precedence or guideline. It is this precedence the party used to bring me on board and this process could not have been possible without the support of my own state. I was also able to get support from the six states... ."

Salihu took over the position, following the appointment of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, who was elected at the 2014 convention.