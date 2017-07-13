Nigeria: Supreme Court Rescued Nigeria From One Party State - Ozekhome

Constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has said that the judgment of the Supreme Court today, which resolved the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership crisis, saved Nigeria from a one party state.

In a Whatsapp message, Ozekhome said the decision saved PDP from self-destruct and internally generated volcanic eruption.

"It saved Nigeria's destructive and annihilating slide into an autocratic and despotic one-party state where absolutism and lack of opposition were already rearing their monstrous visages," he said.

"Once again, the judiciary, the whipping "boy" of our democracy, has risen to the challenge of saving Nigeria's wobbling and imperilled democracy.

"A virile opposition constitutes the heart and soul of democracy. The alternative is dictatorship. God bless Nigeria," he added.