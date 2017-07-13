Liberia: 'Debate Political Issues Void of Mudslinging, Violence' - Senator Kaipay

Senator Kaipay: "If we must enjoy corporate benefits, we have to keep this country peaceful and stable."

Grand Bassa County Senator, Jonathan Kaipay has stressed the need for political stability in order to maintain growth in Liberia.

Kaipay made the statement recently in Gbarnga, Bong County when he gave the address at a kindergarten graduation program of the Saye-wheh Town Public School.

Liberians should take the upcoming October elections seriously to continue to enjoy peace in the country, said Kaipay. Stability is a hall mark for the attraction of investors and a growing a stronger economy which will provide more jobs and other opportunities for the country and its people, he said, adding, "If we must enjoy corporate benefits, we have to keep this country peaceful and stable."

Sen. Kaipay called on political party representatives and other stakeholders to debate political issues void of mudslinging and anything that will result to violence.

The primary message throughout the campaign, he said, should be peace and stability. "We must argue, we must debate, but it should not result into violence because we need to keep the peace we now enjoy," Kaipay added.

The graduation program was attended by students, parents and executives of NMG Gold Mining Company operating in that part of the country.