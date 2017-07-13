Liberia: U.S.$200 K Bridge Dedicated in Duo Tiahyee

During a recent tour of Nimba County, northern Liberia, Vice President Joseph Boakai dedicated a bridge connecting over 24 towns and villages in Duo Tiahyee, Nimba County Electoral District #2. The bridge, according to the residents, was reconstructed at the cost of about US$200,000.

The brain behind the construction of the project, Representative Prince O. Tokpa, said the bridge was destroyed during the administration of former President Charles Taylor.

During the dedicatory ceremony, the Daily Observer learned that due to the important link the damaged bridge served, residents requested Rep. Tokpa to help reconstruct the facility, which he implemented in collaboration with the office of the Vice President and other prominent citizens.

Tokpa explained that when the bridge was in a deplorable condition, it deprived many of the citizens of access to health, education, and smooth transaction of businesses.

He said the completion and subsequent dedication of the bridge has brought relief to the citizens of that part of Nimba County.

"We thank God first and through me and the citizens of Duo Tiahyee along with our friends who ensured the successful completion of this bridge in two months so that our people can move freely, carry on their economic development as well as create a learning environment for our children," Rep. Tokpa told the gathering.

Vice President Boakai lauded the efforts of the citizens and local officials of government who contributed to the reconstruction of the bridge.

He said that their collective and individual contributions to complete the project was a sign of things to come when real development programs start to flow.

VP Boakai urged the women to join their male counterparts to undertake projects that will bring development to their county.

He also dedicated several other projects while in Nimba County including the Chief's Compound in Karnplay, a 14-bedroom Weato Memorial Health Center in Bayleglay, and a school built by the Liberia Legislative Support Project in District #8.

Several citizens appreciated the Vice President for his endless contributions to peace and for helping to develop the country.

They also requested the Unity Party standard bearer, if elected, to prioritize roads and agriculture among his foremost priorities.