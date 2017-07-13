13 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Public Works Official Nabbed for R1.4 Million Fraud

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

A Department of Public Works official is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, facing charges relating to alleged fraud and corruption totalling R1.4m.

Hawks spokesperson Captain S'fiso Nyakane said the 36-year-old suspect, stationed at the Department of Public Works regional office in Bloemfontein, was nabbed in Ficksburg after he fled when he heard he was wanted by the police.

"It is alleged that the suspect colluded with [a] service provider and defrauded the department of R1.4m through the submission of fraudulent payment claims for a tender that was awarded to the service provider," Nyakane said.

The man was apprehended following an intelligence-driven search after he crossed the border from Lesotho.

"Four cellphones, a passport as well as a vehicle were subsequently seized," Nyakane confirmed.

Source: News24

South Africa

