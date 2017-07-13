Liberia: Ellen Receives Turkish Foreign Minister

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday received in audience Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The Turkish Foreign Minister was accompanied by his Liberian counterpart, Minister Marjon Kamara, along with a high-level delegation at the Foreign Ministry.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf extended warm welcome to Mr. Çavuşoğlu and his delegation to Liberia and held bilateral discussions at different levels aimed at strengthening cooperation between both countries.

She said the country's journey towards the rebuilding process has come a long way in the last 11 years; notwithstanding the many challenges faced including the global economic melt-down and the recent Ebola outbreak that claimed many lives.

The Liberian leader also informed Minister Çavuşoğlu, that the strengthening of the country's economy as well as providing employment opportunities for the citizens.

She, among other things, informed Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu about some Turkish-owned companies operating in Liberia especially in the mining sector.

The President said Liberia is prepared for business and expressed optimism about the prospects of investing in agriculture.

She said the Liberian government is committed to seeking more partnerships to improve the lives of its people meaningfully.

President Sirleaf recalled the visit of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai to Turkey, which she said, was geared toward strengthening improved relationship.

She assured him of government's commitment to ensure that investors are protected under the laws of Liberia.

For his part, Minister Çavuşoğlu commended President Sirleaf for the warm reception accorded him and delegation since their arrival in Liberia and congratulated the Liberian leader as the first democratically elected female President in Africa.

He expressed Turkey's interest to invest in the areas of education, tourism and agriculture as well as its commitment to opening an Embassy in Liberia.