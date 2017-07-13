13 July 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: S/ Court Hears Karnwea's Case Today

The Full Bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia is today expected to hear Liberty Party's Vice Standard Bearer rejection case.

Mr. Harrison Karnwea was recently rejected by the National Elections Commission (NEC) on grounds that he was in violation of Section 5.2 of the Code of Conduct, which calls for the resignation of appointed officials two years prior to the holding of presidential and representative elections.

Days later, Liberty Party filed a Bill of Exception to the Supreme Court claiming that its Vice Standard Bearer is not in violation of the Code of Conduct.

According to the party, Mr. Karnwea resigned as Managing Director for the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) on March 9, 2017, and was no longer in government.

Liberty Party argued that Mr. Karnomwea could not resign two years prior to the elections because he did not desire to contest, instead, he was picked by its Standard Bearer Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine as running mate; therefore, the Code of Conduct cannot hold him.

In the Bill of Exception, the party contended that it was impossible for Mr. Karnwea to have known that he was going to be picked by Cllr. Brumskine as running mate to have resigned earlier.

