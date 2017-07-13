13 July 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Aspirant Vows to Reduce Maternal Death

By Alloycious David

A female aspirant in Nimba County electoral district #7 on the ticket of the People Unification Party (PUP) has promised to prioritize the construction of maternal homes for pregnant women across the district.

Kuku Yancy said she would lobby with donors including health related NGOs to ensure the erection of maternal homes when she is elected as lawmaker in the upcoming elections.

She pointed out that maternal homes are necessary to tackle the growing rate of maternal mortality in the district and the county at large.

Aspirant Yancy said centers would be constructed near health centers to prepare women for safe delivery.

Madam Yancy explained that she has decided to undertake maternal centers project because many women have died in Nimba District #7 while trying to give birth.

She recalled how a pregnant woman was compelled to give birth in public while being rushed to a health center.

Madam Yancy indicated that she has decided to represent the people of the district because the area is being underrepresented at the Legislature.

