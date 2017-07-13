South Africa: Hijackers Ambush Durban Driver Outside Home

A Durban driver was hijacked while waiting for his passenger to open a gate outside his home in Hillary, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday.

The hijacking which was caught on video, occurred on Tuesday evening at about 18:50, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"The complainant alleged that he was waiting for his... gate to open when he noticed a red Hyundai Accent with an unknown registration," Mbhele said.

Three armed suspects jumped out of the vehicle, and then at gunpoint, they drove his silver Ford Fiesta to Umlazi's T section where he was dropped off, said Mbhele.

"The suspects sped off in their getaway vehicle as well as the complainant's vehicle," she said.

In the one-and-a-half minute long video, a female passenger can be seen getting out of the victim's vehicle and walking towards his gate.

As soon as she begins opening the gate, another car pulls up and three men jump out and walk towards the victim.

One man advances towards the woman at the gate but she quickly closes it.

One of the hijackers then takes the steering wheel while the other two shove the victim to the back seat.

Krishnee Naidoo, a spokesperson for Alpha Alarms, said the suspects assaulted the vehicle's owner.

"The victim was picked up in Umlazi and the vehicle has not been recovered," said Naidoo.

No arrests have been made.

Source: News24