13 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hijackers Ambush Durban Driver Outside Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Durban driver was hijacked while waiting for his passenger to open a gate outside his home in Hillary, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday.

The hijacking which was caught on video, occurred on Tuesday evening at about 18:50, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"The complainant alleged that he was waiting for his... gate to open when he noticed a red Hyundai Accent with an unknown registration," Mbhele said.

Three armed suspects jumped out of the vehicle, and then at gunpoint, they drove his silver Ford Fiesta to Umlazi's T section where he was dropped off, said Mbhele.

"The suspects sped off in their getaway vehicle as well as the complainant's vehicle," she said.

In the one-and-a-half minute long video, a female passenger can be seen getting out of the victim's vehicle and walking towards his gate.

As soon as she begins opening the gate, another car pulls up and three men jump out and walk towards the victim.

One man advances towards the woman at the gate but she quickly closes it.

One of the hijackers then takes the steering wheel while the other two shove the victim to the back seat.

Krishnee Naidoo, a spokesperson for Alpha Alarms, said the suspects assaulted the vehicle's owner.

"The victim was picked up in Umlazi and the vehicle has not been recovered," said Naidoo.

No arrests have been made.

Source: News24

South Africa

City to Provide Accomodation Report for Woodstock Families

The Cape Town Magistrates' Court has instructed the City of Cape Town to submit a report for alternative accommodation… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.