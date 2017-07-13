South Africa: SA, U.S. Troops to Conduct Peacekeeping Exercise

Photo: Spc. Taryn Hagerman

South African and U.S. soldiers in formation (file photo).

Pretoria — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and United States troops are set for the bilateral peace support operation exercise.

Known as Exercise Shared Accord, the drill will take place at the SA Army Combat Training Centre (CTC), Lohathla, in the Northern Cape from 17 July to 4 August.

The exercise will be based on a scenario where a combined task group from the two countries will conduct a peace support operation and intervention operations under a United Nations Chapter 7 mandate.

An important component of the exercise is logistics, with the deployment and redeployment of both equipment and personnel supporting the training objectives of both American and South African forces.

"The exercise will also focus on interoperability during military actions on various subjects. These will include shared interest in tactics, techniques and procedures between RSA and USA Forces, individual skills training, bush craft, counter improvised explosive devices drills (C-IED) and night operations, as well as a UN Peacekeeping scenario that incorporates elements of US/RSA recent experience such as strong point defence, direct action and targeted offensive operations," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Piet Paxton said.

The two countries held a similar exercise in 2011 and 2013.

The movement of forces started as part of the mobilisation phase earlier this month with road movement support and replenishment.