Liberia: ANC Challenges NEC

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has challenged the National Elections Commission (NEC) over the rejection of its vice standard bearer, Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh.

Despite the rejection of Ambassador Sulunteh over the weekend by the NEC on the basis of the Code of Conduct, the ANC has vowed that Amb. Sulunteh would be on the ballot comes October 10 of this year.

The National Elections Commission over the weekend rejected the nomination paper of Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh and the Liberty Party vice standard, Harrison Karnwea on grounds that the two were in violation of the Code of Conduct.

According to Part V of the Code of Conduct which states among other things that all "officials appointed by the President of the Republic of Liberia shall not engage in political activities, canvass or contest for elected offices and wherein those desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post at least two and three (2&3) years prior to the date of such public elections.

Addressing a news conference Monday, July 10, 2017 on the grounds of the party's headquarters, the party's national chairman, Orishall Gould said that he is very confident that Ambassador Sulunteh would be on the ballot.

"We would like to formally assure all of our executive committee members, partisans, supporters and well-wishers as well as our unfortunate detractors, that Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh will be joining our standard bearer Mr. Alexander B. Cummings on the ballot this October following this certification process," Gould assured partisans.

Gould disclosed that the legal team of the party, prior to the appointment of Ambassador Sulunteh by Cummings as his running mate, found him to wholly be in good standing with the law.

The ANC national chairman indicated that even though the National Elections Commission has rejected its vice standard bearer, the party instills great confidence in the ability of the NEC to properly conduct a free, fair and transparent election.

"In spite of these recent developments, we still have confidence in the National Elections Commission and we believe that they are capable of conducting a credible, fair and transparent election," Gould voiced

He disclosed that the ANC is putting plans together in order to seek readdress at the Supreme Court anytime, though he fell short of stating the particular time.

Meanwhile, the ANC national chairman has called on all partisans, well-wishers and supporters of the party to remain calm, confident and undistracted about recent pronouncement made by the NEC about its vice standard-bearer.