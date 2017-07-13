Liberia: ALP Campaign Rally Ends in Sorrow

A vehicle believed to be belonging to the political leader of the All Liberian Party Mr. Benoni Urey's daughter; Rhoda Urey has instantly killed a brother of Nimba County Electoral District #5 lawmaker, Representative Samuel G. Kogar.

Making the disclosure to the press over the weekend, an immediate brother of the deceased and a staffer in the office of Rep. Kogar, Mr. Emmanuel Z. Vaye said that Jimmy Kogar, the elderly brother of Representative Kogar was killed in a motor accident on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at about 10:00pm.

According to Vaye, after a day long stay with his brother Representative Kogar, the late Jimmy Kogar and one of his brothers were on their way home when a black Jeep with plate number A67974 with an ALP sticker reportedly on excessive speed picked him up on the side of the road after crossed and was waiting for motorbike thereby killing him instantly.

The vehicle in question was reportedly overtaking a Unity Party pickup with plate number UP-P0315 around the LRA office in Ganta City.

The remains of the 54 year-old, who was a father of six children, is presently deposited at the Gompa Funeral Home waiting funeral arrangements.

When asked as to whether the late Jimmy Kogar was not in any way under the influence of alcohol, Vaye explained that the deceased was in no way under the influence of alcohol.

All attempts made by the press to contact Representative Kogar prove futile as the death is shocking to him.

When contacted, the chairman of ALP Nimba Chapter, Bob Yini who regretted the situation refuted reports of the vehicle in question belonging to the ALP.

According to him, the vehicle belongs to one of the daughters of Mr. Urey's friends name withheld who is a supporter of the party, but not Rhoda Urey as it has been speculated.

He noted that the party is in deep sympathy with the bereaved family and promised to be with the deceased's family up to the burial of the late Jimmy Kogar.

Up to press time, the name of the diver is yet to be established while police is still investigating the cause of the accident.